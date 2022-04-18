Multiple people hurt in shooting at party in Las Vegas

By Maddie White

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A shooting late Saturday at a house party in North Las Vegas left four people injured, including two minors, according to police.

One woman was shot multiple times on her lower extremities, according to police, and is in serious condition. All other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is not yet in custody.

On Saturday, April 16, officers responded to the 4900 Block of Support Street in North Las Vegas at about 11:15 p.m., after they received reports of gunshots coming from a home in a gated community near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street, according to Sgt. Vince Booker, North Las Vegas Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, a large group of people were leaving the area, police said. Four victims were taken to the hospital.

“We was in the house, me and my son and my family,” said one neighbor who spoke to FOX5 but preferred to stay anonymous. “All you hear is, ‘Grrrr pah pah pah!’ And it just kept going, it did not stop, for a good like, I’d say like two minutes, no exaggeration… Those were the gunshots. And then you just see everybody scatter… you see, like, all these kids just scattered.”

Neighbors told FOX5 that the people running from the scene looked to be about 17 or 18 years of age.

“Definitely had to be high school, like senior, junior year… They were in our backyard, our neighbors’ backyards, they jumped — you see these bricks? They jumping over the bricks… Parents pulling up, trying to see exactly where their kids are.”

According to Sgt. Booker, officers later learned that the shooting may have been the result of an argument that occurred at the house during the party.

She added, “I did hear, about, a couple of people being shot, like, they was running, like, ‘I’m hit.’ You could hear them saying ‘I’m hit,’ yeah, like ‘I’m hit I’m hit!’ It’s all you kept hearing, and it was just like, what?”

Sylvia Douse, another neighbor, told FOX5, “It’s scary, it’s a little scary. It was very close to where we live… When we pulled in, we saw that it was on the side streets, and we saw lights, and we saw the police had it taped off, and I saw like the crime scene investigation truck down there. A lot of cars, a lot of police cars.”

The police turned off the enter and exit capabilities of the community’s front gate while they investigated into the evening. The gate has since reopened.

Still, the neighborhood remains in a state of shock and sadness.

“Sad — yeah, that is really sad. Really sad,” said Douse. “Makes you wonder what are people thinking. Right now, this is Easter.”

North Las Vegas Police are actively searching for the suspect and told FOX5 that the investigation is ongoing.

