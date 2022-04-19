Modesto Celebrates Purchase Of 30 Electric School Buses

By Web Staff

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — Modesto City Schools celebrated the order of 30 new electric school buses on Tuesday.

The $14 million purchase was originally announced earlier in 2022, with the goal being to replace around half of the district’s school buses with the clean new vehicles.

Officials have said that the buses can travel about 120 miles on a charge.

It’s the largest single order of EV buses in the nation, according to the Blue Bird Bus Corporation.

School district and other local dignitaries celebrated with a kick-off event on Thursday in Modesto.

