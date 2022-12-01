Washington barbershop owner gunned down, murdered while cutting 8-year-old child’s hair

By FOX 12 Staff

PUYALLUP, Washington (KPTV) — A barber was shot several times while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old in a town south of Seattle.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 112 East Stewart Avenue at JQ .’s Barbershop, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old child was not injured.

“The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation,” authorities said. “These individuals informed responding officers that the suspect entered the business and went directly to the booth where the victim was cutting an eight-year-old child’s hair. Per the witnesses, the suspect entered the booth and shot the victim multiple times.”

Authorities are requesting anyone who works or lives in the vicinity of the shooting to check their security cameras for anyone matching the description of the suspect and to contact the Puyallup Police Department with any information regarding this case.

