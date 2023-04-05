Fire at Buena Park apartment complex displaces 11 people, causes $1M in damage
By KABC Staff
Click here for updates on this story
BUENA PARK, California (KABC) — An apartment fire in Buena Park has left 11 people displaced and caused more than $1 million in damage.
The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Beach Boulevard.
Investigators say the fire started in one building and spread to a neighboring one.
About 40 firefighters arrived on scene to knock down the fire.
The estimated damage is around $1 million to the apartment building and an additional $250,000 in personal items lost.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is also on scene providing assistance.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.