Man spreads Christmas joy after April storms slam Utah with snow

By Jenna Bree

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KSTU) — It’s the first week of April, but Kenny Kapp isn’t letting the Christmas spirit melt away.

Seeing his Bountiful neighbors frustrated dealing with snow, he decided it was time to dig out the red suit.

“With all the snow we’ve been getting, you start hearing people say, ‘I wish it would quit, I wish it would quit,’ and it’s like, I can have some fun with this,” said Kapp.

He jumped in his four-wheeler and drove through parking lots and neighborhoods.

“Everybody loves the things that Santa represents,” said Kapp. “Maybe this brings back a little bit of the Christmas joy.”

Kapp actually considers himself an introvert, but when he puts on the suit and the hat, he becomes Santa.

“My wife says, ‘You got to remember: you’re not Santa,'” he said. “I say, ‘Oh, but I am Santa.'”

Kapp plans on going out and spreading the Christmas cheer all week long—or at least until all the snow melts and it starts feeling like spring.

