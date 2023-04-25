Firefighters suddenly trapped inside burning house, one falls through floor

By Samiar Nefzi & Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville firefighter is in the hospital after a mayday call went out during a house fire on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., crews with the Asheville Fire Department (AFD) responded to 35 North Pershing Road for an active structure fire.

The department dispatched six trucks with around 42 firefighters on scene.

“We had two firefighters that were very close calls,” AFD Fire Chief Scott Burnette told News 13.*

Things took a turn as a crew of three firefighters lost the hose line that was guiding them through the home when a flashover occurred. The entire room caught fire, trapping the crew.

“When they were inside searching for anyone that may have been inside the structure to extinguish the fire, we had one crew that lost contact with their hose line,” Chief Burnette said. “That’s their way out. That’s how they know to get back out of the fire. You can’t see inside a structure fire. When you lose contact with your hose line it makes it very difficult to get out. While this was occurring, a flashover occurred, which is where everything inside of a room simultaneously ignites. It’s a large amount of fire at once. It’s very dangerous.”

Chief Burnette said flashovers typically happen before firefighters get there. He added that a situation like this puts all crews on high alert.

“It definitely puts everybody into high gear in the department, especially the firefighters that are on the fire ground,” Burnette said. “It puts you into fire rescue mode and their efforts are 100% focused on saving one of their own. Firefighter is one of the most dangerous professions and our firefighters are faced with those dangers. When a flashover occurs, it puts them at the most danger of getting injured or losing their life.”

Officials tell News 13 one firefighter fell through the floor of the house and into the basement. Thankfully, that firefighter did not sustain serious injuries.

One firefighter was hospitalized, though, after the crew of three were able to make it out of the house through a window.

“At the exact same time another firefighter from another company fell through the floor all the way through the basement,” Chief Burnette said. “He was able to get himself out with some assistance from another company that was in the basement. One of the firefighters that escaped from the window, he is being transported to Mission Hospital for smoke inhalation.”

Burnette said fires like this serve as an example of just how dangerous a firefighter’s job is.

“Firefighter is one of the most dangerous professions and our firefighters are faced with those dangers,” he said. “When a flashover occurs, it puts them at the most danger of getting injured or losing their life.”

He added that although the incident’s shaken their crews, he’s thankful everyone made it out alive.

“Obviously shaken up,” the fire chief said. “I’m very proud of our Asheville firefighters. They were able to get themselves out and other firefighters out without serious injuries. When things like this happen, it takes a little to bring the nerves back down to normal. They’re strong firefighters. They are very resilient.”

AFD tweeted at 4:18 p.m., saying the fire was under control and that one firefighter who was injured was “doing well” and expected to be discharged from the hospital later Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

