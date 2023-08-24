Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting, avoiding prison time

By Shane Rackley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — There will be no prison time for an 18-year-old who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a fatal shooting that happened last year in Annaville.

KRIS 6 News had reported last year that Jayden Garza had been charged with the murder of Howard Vaughn after the 51-year-old was shot to death on April 15, 2022, on the 10600 block of Veda Drive.

As part of a plea deal, Garza entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a manslaughter charge.

He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision.

