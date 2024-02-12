Couple marks marriage milestone with 80th anniversary

By Riley Conlon

DOTHAN, Alabama (WVTM) — A Dothan couple will soon mark a major milestone: their 80th wedding anniversary.

According to CNN partner WVTY, Louise and George Dennis were high school sweethearts when they eloped back in 1944 without their parents’ permission.

While the news was not taken well at first — Louise’s mother’s screams could reportedly be heard statewide — the pair eventually got the blessing they were hoping for.

While the couple has faced their fair share of hardships, including both the loss of a child and a major landmine injury during WWII, the couple says their faith and a little persistence have guided them through eight decades of happiness together.

So, what’s their key to a long, happy marriage?

“Tell the husbands to say ‘yes dear,'” says George.

To this day, George says meeting Louise was the best thing that ever happened to him.

