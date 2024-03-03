Suspect pulls out gun during fight with officer in Target

By Brandon Downs

WEST SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A suspect pulled a loaded gun out during a fight with an officer at a West Sacramento Target earlier this week after a retail theft call, police said.

Police responded to a call from Target Assets Protection to help with a suspected shoplifter who was in the store attempting to conceal items.

Police said the suspect was with another person attempting to conceal items.

While officers responded, one person left the store and tried to hide in the grass on Clarksburg Trail but he was quickly detained, police said.

Another officer responded to the store to contact the other man seated in the Target Asset Protection office.

When a West Sacramento police officer tried to handcuff the man, he resisted and began fighting with the officer, police said.

During the fight, the man pulled out a Glock handgun from his backpack, police said. The gun was dropped during the fight, and an asset protection team member kicked the gun out of the way.

The situation was resolved. Police said they determined the gun was stolen.

