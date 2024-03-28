Greenville man accused of having child abuse files on his computer, AG says

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville man has been arrested after authorities said they found child sexual abuse files on his computer.

John Joseph Varn, 32, is facing five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Investigators said they got a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Varn.

Investigators said Varn possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Varn was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

