GoFundMe raises $390,000 for fraternity that ‘protected Old Glory’ at UNC protests

North Carolina (WRAL) — A GoFundMe page has raised more than $391,000 to throw a “frat party” to commend those who “protected Old Glory” during Tuesday’s protests at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Members of Pi Kappa Phi claimed they defended the American flag after protesters took it down Tuesday at UNC, replacing it with a Palestinian flag.

The GoFundMe was started by John Noonan, a national political figure who is not affiliated with the fraternity.

“Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators,” the GoFundMe post said.

In the GoFundMe post, Noonan refers to the Pro-Palestine protesters as communists and Marxists, referencing the Soviet Union.

More than 11,000 people have donated to the fundraiser. According to the GoFundMe page, a party planner who has worked in the White House was hired to plan the party.

