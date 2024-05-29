14-year-old driver killed in crash, CHP says

By Eric Schucht

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCRA) — A 14-year-old boy driving a pickup truck died in a crash Monday afternoon in El Dorado County, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP was dispatched around 2:10 p.m. to the crash site in the area of Mormon Emigrant Trail near Park Creek Road. The boy was driving northbound when he made a turn causing the car to drive off the roadway, CHP said. The car crashed into a tree and overturned.

The boy was killed and two passengers, a 40-year-old and an 8-year-old, had major injuries and were taken to a hospital, CHP said. All three were residents of Pollock Pines.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in this crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.