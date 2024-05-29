Deputies make arrests after 30 cats abandoned on rural road

By Alyse Jones

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Three people were arrested after 30 cats were left on a rural road in Logan County.

The cats were abandoned in crates on the side of the road. A nonprofit organization picked them up, but they said they need the community’s help to make sure the animals all have a home.

“I got a phone call from the Logan County sheriff, which always makes my heart sink, because I don’t have a lot of resources, and I know they don’t either,” Lisa New, the founder and director of Helping Community Paws and Claws, said.

New said her space isn’t large enough for the need that they are seeing.

“I don’t take surrenders. We’re not a shelter. What am I going to do with 30 cats? But we made it work,” New said.

While the kittens have a temporary home, New said she is counting on the community to step up.

“I literally cried, because I want to help them, but my resources are really limited,” New said.

Some of the kittens are too small to be adopted as of now, but others will be fixed and vaccinated this week to get them ready for adoption. But New said she fears more kittens are on the way.

“I was just told there’s two more litters at this house with babies, so we’re going to need possibly more fosters,” New said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken into custody Tuesday for abandoning and neglecting the cats.

“They’re stating that they didn’t have the means to take care of the cats, so they thought what they were doing was the proper thing to do in terms of care,” Maj. Greg Randolph with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

New said her hands are tied, and she hopes adoptions come quickly or another rescue steps in.

“That’s why I’m heartbroken, because I work so hard to prevent this, and then I’m the one cleaning up the mess,” New said.

