EMS heroes reunited with 6-year-old patient
By WLFI staff
CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana (WLFI) — A Clinton County EMS team was reunited with a six-year-old whose life they helped save.
Zavier Martinez was hit by a car in Frankfort and suffered a liver laceration and a collapsed lung.
The EMS team worked hard to stabilize him on the transport to Indianapolis.
Martinez was on life support for five days and a chest tube for six days but is now expected to make a full recovery.
EMS teams don’t normally see the patient again after getting them to the hospital, but the trauma team at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital went to Clinton County for a surprise reunion.
Megan Holliday, Reid Cripe, and Steven Deckard said seeing Martinez again was a humbling and rewarding experience.
Zavier’s mother, Rosybel Martinez, was grateful for the opportunity to thank the EMS team in person.
