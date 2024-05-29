‘I just want the murder solved’: Mother of murder victim marks ten years waiting for an arrest

By Ari Hait

GIFFORD, Florida (WPBF) — Tuesday marked 10 years since 27-year-old Dominique Dawson was found shot to death in Gifford.

His mother, Shanta Dawson, said she misses him more now than ever.

“I miss him so much,” she said. “I can hear his voice. I can just hear him laughing.”

Shanta said Dominique loved to sing and draw. She said he loved to play drums.

But she said most of all, he loved his family.

And that family is still grieving.

“I know my son didn’t deserve what he was given,” Shanta said. “Nobody’s child needs to be murdered.”

Dominique’s body was found in the early morning hours of May 28, 2014, near a home on 44th Place in Gifford.

“He had been shot overnight several times,” said Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers. “He was laying beside a house, and he was dead out there.”

“That’s somebody’s child. That was somebody’s father,” Shanta said. “And you just throw him out there like that.”

At the time of his death, Dominique had a daughter and was expecting a son.

Those children are now 15 and 9 years old and are growing up without their father.

“It bothers them,” Shanta said. “As they get older, they talk about it. But I’m teaching them to forgive.”

A decade has gone by, and no arrest has been made.

Dominique’s murder remains unsolved.

“This one has been a particularly frustrating case, because we know that people in the community know what happened,” Flowers said. “He deserves justice. His family deserves justice.”

“His children and I, the family, everyone, we need closure,” Shanta said. “I just want the murder solved.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Dominique Dawson is asked to call cold case coordinator Ed Glaser at 772-978-6120.

