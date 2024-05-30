Celebrating Black Music Month: Rice University Partners with CCM Foundation and Houston Public Library for Hip-Hop Exhibit

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Black Music Month approaches, Houston is gearing up for a unique celebration that honors the rich cultural heritage of hip-hop. Rice University’s Center for Engaged Research and Collaborative Learning (CERCL) and Fondren Library have teamed up with the Houston Public Library and the CCM Foundation to present an immersive exhibit titled “‘Straight Flexin’, No Plexin’.” This exciting showcase will be held at the Vinson Branch Library within the Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center throughout June, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the world of hip-hop.

A Showcase of Iconic Hip-Hop Artifacts

The exhibit will feature an extraordinary collection of artifacts and memorabilia from legendary hip-hop artists, including Swishahouse, E-40, and Scotty ATL. Additionally, visitors will have the rare opportunity to see exclusive, never-before-seen items from the late rapper and record producer Pimp C. These pieces are part of CERCL’s Hip Hop Archival Collection, housed at the Woodson Research Center Special Collections and Archives in Fondren Library.

Maya Reine, Associate Director of CERCL, emphasized the significance of this exhibit. “It’s important not only to preserve items from this cultural expression known as hip-hop but to share it with varied audiences at events like these,” she said. “This exhibit, in collaboration with our longstanding community partners, serves CERCL’s commitment to highlight hip-hop’s role as a space where community and intellectual leadership is generated and cultivated. Our aim is to share these items and more at similar events in the future.”

A Community-Driven Cultural Celebration

The partnership between Rice University, the Houston Public Library, and the CCM Foundation exemplifies a community-driven approach to cultural preservation and celebration. Co Garrett, CERCL archive acquisitions community affiliate, expressed delight at facilitating this important cultural celebration. “The exhibit is designed to be an enlightening journey through the legacy of hip-hop, offering a tribute to the artists and movements that have impacted our musical landscape,” Garrett noted.

Visitors can expect a dynamic and educational experience, with several special events planned throughout the month. These events aim to engage the community and foster a deeper appreciation for the artistic and cultural contributions of hip-hop.

Free and Open to the Public

The “‘Straight Flexin’, No Plexin’” exhibit is free and open to the public, making it an accessible opportunity for everyone to explore the history and influence of hip-hop. By highlighting the genre’s roots and evolution, the exhibit seeks to educate and inspire visitors of all ages.

Embracing the Legacy of Hip-Hop

As we celebrate Black Music Month, this exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of hip-hop’s enduring legacy and its role in shaping contemporary music and culture. By bringing together iconic artifacts and personal memorabilia, “‘Straight Flexin’, No Plexin’” offers a unique and comprehensive look at the artists and movements that have left an indelible mark on the musical landscape. Join the celebration and explore the vibrant history of hip-hop this June at the Vinson Branch Library.

For more information about the exhibit and upcoming events, visit hivawareness.org/pimpxzibit.html

