NAACP Houston Makes a Unified Call to Save HISD and Protect Our Children

May 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10 AM, the Houston NAACP held a pivotal press conference addressing the urgent need to “Save HISD and Protect Our Children.” The event, attended by prominent community leaders, highlighted the catastrophic conditions within the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and the widespread distrust of Mike Miles, the T.E.A.-appointed superintendent. The Houston NAACP’s mission is clear: to save public education and restore competent leadership to a district that serves over 200,000 children.

The press conference underscored the dire state of HISD and the failing T.E.A. plan, which many believe is jeopardizing the future of the city’s children. “The residential and commercial taxpayers in HISD deserve better,” emphasized President James Dixon. “Those responsible for the deplorable conditions at HISD must be held accountable.”

Joining Dixon were influential figures such as former Houston Mayors Sylvester Turner and Annise Parker, U.S. Representatives Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia, and leaders from various educational and community organizations. Their collective voice called for immediate action to halt the T.E.A. plan and safeguard the educational prospects of HISD students.

Judson Robinson, President of the Houston Area Urban League, and Claude Cummings, Jr., International President of the Communication Workers of America, were among the key speakers who stressed the importance of community involvement in this critical issue. Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers, and Hany Khalil, President of the AFL-CIO, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the necessity of strong, transparent leadership within HISD.

The event also featured passionate addresses from state representatives, including Ron Reynolds, Chairman of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, Christina Morales, Joe Rosenthal, Penny Morales Shaw, Jarvis Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Shawn Thierry, Mary Ann Perez, Ann Johnson, and Carol Alvarado. State Senator-Elect Molly Cook and Houston Council Members Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Ed Pollard, Letitia Plummer, and Abbie Kamin added their voices to the cause.

Community leaders such as Johnny Mata, President of the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, Ruth Kravetz, President of Community Voices For Public Education, and Tanya DeBose from Independent Heights, emphasized the broader implications of the crisis, urging immediate corrective measures.

Dr. Sam Gilbert, II, President of the Houston Metropolitan Baptist Ministers Conference, and Dr. Max Miller, President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston & Vicinity, along with representatives from LULAC, 100 Black Men, and Pure Justice, also stood in solidarity, reinforcing the need for a unified approach to resolving HISD’s challenges.

The Houston NAACP’s press conference was a resounding call to action for the community to come together to save HISD and protect the city’s children. The message was clear: it is time to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that every child in HISD receives the quality education they deserve.

The Houston NAACP is dedicated to ensuring the educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all persons and eliminating race-based discrimination. With a focus on advocacy, education, and community engagement, the organization strives to create a more equitable society. The NAACP continues to be a leading voice in the fight for justice and equality, championing causes that impact the well-being of African Americans and other marginalized communities.

For more information and to stay updated on the efforts to save HISD, visit the Houston NAACP website naacphouston.org.

