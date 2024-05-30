New Comedy Series ‘Mind Your Business’ Premieres on Bounce TV This Saturday

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready to add a new favorite to your TV lineup! The highly anticipated Bounce TV original series “Mind Your Business” is set to premiere this Saturday, June 1, with back-to-back episodes kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. This half-hour sitcom promises to deliver a mix of humor and heart as it delves into the lives of the Williams family and their bustling event space in Chicago. Watch the preview here.

“Mind Your Business” features a star-studded cast led by Columbus Short (“Scandal,” “Stomp the Yard”), Drew Sidora (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “That’s So Raven”), Rolonda Watts (“Rolonda”), and the multi-talented singer and radio host Bebe Winans. The show centers around Lucille Williams (played by Watts), whose once-thriving 30s-and-older lounge suffered a devastating blow due to the pandemic, forcing its closure.

Enter Lucille’s baby brother Henry (Winans), who refuses to let Lucille’s Place disappear without a fight. He enlists the help of his fraternal twins, Aaliyah (Sidora) and Alfonso (Short), to revitalize the family business. With Aaliyah’s creative flair and Alfonso’s sharp business acumen, they transform the space into a popular venue for life’s most significant celebrations. Alfonso’s wife, Kimberly, and their son, Alfonso Jr. (A.J.), also join the event planning team. Adding to the dynamic mix is Aaliyah’s close friend Mia, a self-proclaimed jack of all trades. However, the new-and-improved Lucille’s brings its own set of challenges, turning their personal lives into a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

The ensemble cast is rounded out by talented actors such as Caryn Ward Ross (“Fame,” “Monogamy”), Brely Evans (“Ambitions,” “Being Mary Jane”), Bryce Xavier (“A Bennett Song Holiday”), and Chloe Elise Ellis (“Borrasca”). “Mind Your Business” is brought to life by Harvest Studios and executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans, known for his work on “Martin” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

With a 10-episode first season, “Mind Your Business” will entertain audiences all summer long, paving the way for the return of Bounce TV’s hit series “Johnson,” which premieres new episodes on Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Don’t miss out on the laughter and drama that “Mind Your Business” promises to bring. Tune in this Saturday and join the Williams family as they navigate the ups and downs of running a family business while keeping their personal lives from spinning out of control.

For more info, visit BounceTV.com.

