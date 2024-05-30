Off-duty Aurora fire captain rescues dog before crews extinguish burning carport in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Fire investigators in Aurora are trying to determine the cause of a dumpster fire that spread to a carport near a residential building. Firefighters rushed to the fire on Fairplay Way near Hampden and Chambers on Tuesday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a four-plex residential building just before 11 a.m. There was severe damage to the carport and some items outside the home suffered heat damage.

Before fire crews arrived, an off-duty Aurora Fire Department captain entered the structure and rescued a dog.

What caused the fire is being investigated. Firefighters said it’s a good reminder to check to make sure any BBQ coals and grills are cool before dumping them into a waste receptacle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.