Pickup truck caught on camera ramming into driver in possible road rage incident

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) — Like many, Kyle Rummens had heard about the recent road rage incidents around Utah, but he never thought he’d find himself involved in one.

“Within the first few seconds where he didn’t let up, he didn’t stop, and he kept pushing, it became pretty clear it wasn’t an accident,” explained Rummens about what happened in Lehi over the weekend.

Rummens and his wife were in Lehi Saturday, driving on Triumph Boulevard when he says the driver of pickup truck drove up behind them and rammed into the back of their Tesla, pushing it around 100 feet.

The entire incident was captured on video by the Tesla’s rear camera.

Rummens said he had noticed the truck driver was agitated.

“Initially, it was I wonder if this guy accidentally hit us and then he kept pushing and pushing, and that’s when I started to fear my wife is with me and we’re going to have to protect ourselves,” he said.

After the pickup driver sped off, Rummens called 911.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t the first time he’d done something like that and won’t be the last,” Rummens believes. “I hope there’s some justice and some real consequences for his actions.”

The Lehi Police Department said they were able to locate and cite the pickup truck driver thanks to Tesla’s video. Authorities are meeting with county prosecutors to determine whether to charge the driver with felony criminal mischief or assault.

Scratches and dents are the visible damage that remain on the back of the Tesla, but Rummens is unsure of what it will cost to fix.

Rummens is happy he didn’t engage with the other driver, and credits his rear camera for helping with the rest.

“I kind of see a dash cam as being an extension of self-defense,” he said. “The rear facing dash cam is really what saved us in this case.”

Lehi police has yet to respond to questions about the incident.

