Man arrested for ramming van into police cars, attacking K9 with wrench

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — The Coronado Police Department says it arrested a man who rammed into two patrol cars before attacking a K9 with a wrench Wednesday night.

According to a CPD Facebook post, officers were sent to the Coronado Bridge around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a woman reported her son, who was suicidal, was sitting in his van in that area.

Once officers arrived, the man started driving away, leading them to a small parking lot in an apartment complex on Second Street, CPD says. Officers ordered him to get out of the van, but he refused. Then, he backed the vehicle into two Coronado patrol cars blocking the exit.

The driver then turned into the apartment complex, barely missing two California Highway Patrol cars that responded to help CPD.

“Officers were able to spike strip the vehicle, disabling it a few blocks away,” CPD’s Facebook post says. “At that location, the driver again failed to comply with officers’ commands and began throwing objects at the officers.”

At this point, National City police officers came to the scene and sent their KP at the man to subdue him. The driver then attacked the K9 with a wrench, CPD says.

Officers then threw multiple pepper balls at the man, leading him to surrender finally, according to police.

“He was taken into custody and transported to a San Diego area hospital. The K9 was also transported to a veterinary hospital for evaluation,” the Facebook post says.

CPD says not only were the two patrol cars damaged, but the apartment complex also sustained damage from the suspect’s erratic driving on its pathways.

Police say the suspect was a 26-year-old Santee resident. He faces the following charges:

DUI Evading Assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer Resisting arrest Felony vandalism Willfully harming a peace officer canine CPD thanked CHP, NCPD and the San Diego Police Department for their response and help during this incident.

