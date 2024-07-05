Scared, lost pets fill up shelters following 4th of July firework

By Cathy Tatom

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Fireworks fun on the 4th of July can be scary and disorienting for pets.

Many animals escape their homes in an effort to run away from all the booming noise and flashing bright lights.

Pets that don’t find their way home when the commotion dies down often end up in shelters. The days right after the 4th of July are some of the busiest for shelters as they pick up strays and people drop off lost pets they find.

This year, many communities are rescheduling fireworks extravaganzas because of storms on the 4th which extends this normally busy time for shelters.

“It’s just vital, of utmost importance that you come to the shelter. If you can’t find your pet that first day, come back the next day ecause animals are going to be coming in.” said Tulsa Animal Welfare Manger Sherri Carrier. “It’s going to be very busy here, and we’re already over capacity anyway, so it’s just so important that you try and come out and find your animal.”

To make reuniting with your pet easier if it ever gets out:

Put on a collar on it with a tag including the pet’s name and owner’s contact information Have your pet micro-chipped

TAW is open from 2pm to 6pm most days. It also posts photos of strays it takes in on its website to help people find their missing pets.

