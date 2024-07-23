Former UK star Rajon Rondo expected plead guilty to charges in southern Indiana

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo is expected to plead guilty after being arrested in southern Indiana in January.

Rondo was arrested after being pulled over in Jackson County for a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police said they could smell marijuana coming from the car, which led them to conduct a search. A trooper then found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in side Rondo’s car.

Rondo had a protection order in place against him at the time he was pulled over, which meant he was not supposed to have a firearm.

He was charged with possession of a firearm while being prohibited, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rondo’s trial date was set for August, but that was canceled and now a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.