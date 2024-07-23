Kidnapping suspect killed after hitting law enforcement cars, Catawba County deputies say

By Carolyn Conte

Click here for updates on this story

NEWTON, North Carolina (WXII) — A man charged with murder and kidnapping was killed after he tried to run over officers, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies report that on Monday, July 22, they tried to arrest the suspect. But instead, he refused to get out of his car. He then struck several law enforcement vehicles and a private vehicle while trying to get away, deputies report.

STAR officers shot and killed him as he drove toward other members of law enforcement.

This all happened in a parking lot at Elite Comfort Solutions.

This suspect was wanted for kidnapping, robbery and other charges. This suspect was out on bond after being charged with murder in an unrelated incident. He and three others were charged for the deadly shooting of Jeter “Eddie” Greene Jr., 26, in October 2008, according to WCNC.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has initiated an investigation. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and other involved law enforcement agencies are cooperating fully with this investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.