MAHEC launches tiny home project to boost healthcare training in rural WNC

SYLVA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Those working to earn degrees in medicine, pharmacy, behavioral health and other health-sciences-related fields often find it challenging to find short-term housing to do their clinical rotations in parts of Western North Carolina.

This is particularly the case in rural areas, meaning that rural communities across Western North Carolina often struggle with gaining and retaining healthcare professionals.

The Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) launched a pilot project to help solve a growing need for housing for healthcare providers in training.

Dr. William Hathaway, CEO of MAHEC, says that ‘tiny homes’ will soon be available in Sylva for health science students rotating within the region. He says the goal is to add more healthcare workers in rural areas of the Western North Carolina region.

“In order to get our students to take jobs in the future in rural areas, they need to train in rural areas,” he said. “Our goal was to provide housing for the students when they do away rotations from the big university settings… So, when they do a rural rotation with a physician or a dental practice, now they have a place to stay overnight.”

The four tiny homes in Sylva are between 350 to 400 square feet.

The units will provide students with a safe, comfortable place to stay during their rotations, which could last from a week to 60 days.

“They have a bed, a desk area for computer work with Wi-Fi access. There is a small cooking area with a microwave and two burners. They have a stackable washer and dryer and a beautifully facilitated or equipped bathroom,” said Hathaway.

This initiative would alleviate the housing challenge students have during their clinical rotations.

Lori Anderson, dean of Health and Human Sciences at Western Carolina University, says this housing solution would foster a new generation of healthcare providers equipped to tackle the healthcare disparities in rural communities.

“Here in Western North Carolina, rural healthcare is an extreme need for healthcare professionals. Any time we can increase any type of healthcare professional for the healthcare needs of the communities that we serve, the better off we’re going to be. This is just one example of how we can increase the student population,” Anderson said.

MAHEC has helped more than 800 doctors, dentists and pharmacists with residency or fellowship training since 1974. In June, 78 medical, dental and pharmacy residents and fellows completed their training at MAHEC, which serves a 16-county region of Western North Carolina.

MAHEC is celebrating 50 years, and Hathaway says that the goal remains the same.

“Fifty years ago, our primary mission was to recruit, train and retain the healthcare workforce for our community and all of Western North Carolina for years to come. Fifty years later, our primary mission is still the same. We are recruiting, training and retaining that workforce,” he said.

