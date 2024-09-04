Skip to Content
Man dies after partial scaffolding collapse at Miami Beach condo

By Teri Hornstein

    MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — One man is dead after scaffolding partially collapsed at a Miami Beach condo.

The collapse happened Tuesday afternoon at the Villa Di Mare condominiums at 58 Street and Collins Avenue.

One man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue. A second man was treated on the scene.

According to the City of Miami Beach’s website, a permit for the construction work was issued at the end of last year. It describes $2 million worth of painting, restoration and stucco work.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

