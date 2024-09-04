Mother pleading for help finding daughter’s blanket that got lost in Norman before OU game

By Jonathan Greco

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma mother is pleading for the public’s help in finding her daughter’s blanket that got lost Friday before the OU football game in Norman.

Jocie Brown says her daughter Cohen has had a cow blanket since she was born, adding that she “clung to it immediately and has not let it out of her sight since.”

On Friday, the girl’s father took her around Campus Corner before OU’s football game against Temple. Brown said they are worried the blanket may have fallen out of the car at some point.

“Her and I have both shed a lot of tears,” Brown posted on social media. “I am praying that someone picked it up and turned it in somewhere around campus. If anyone has seen this cow lovey, PLEASE PLEASE let me now. It is extremely sentimental to me and more importantly, to Cohen.”

