12-year-old boy dies after tree falls on him in Howell, police say

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 12-year-old boy has died after a tree fell on him Thursday afternoon at the Howell Nature Center, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the boy was visiting the nature center with a group from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Northville. During a presentation from a nature center instructor, a tree broke and fell on the boy.

The boy was airlifted to Mott Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

The Howell Nature Center released the following statement Thursday evening:

“Our hearts break and we are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred here at Howell Nature Center. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family during this difficult time. At this moment, we are gathering all the facts and working closely with the authorities and our staff to understand what happened today. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The nature center will be closed on Friday.

