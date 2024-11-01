California man to run 7 marathons in 7 days across 7 continents for charity

By Ricardo Tovar

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — A Monterey man will run seven marathons in seven days across seven continents starting November 15 to support a local nonprofit.

“The reason I’m partaking in the great world race of these 7 marathons in 7 continents and 7 days is to really just to test my limits,” Ben Balester said. “I feel that it is a very unique opportunity and I’m very fortunate to be able to partake in it.”

When Balester was asked what area he most looks forward to traveling to he had a chilling response.

“I’ve never been to Antarctica. I’ve traveled the world. I’ve been to different countries, but there’s a lot of these countries I’ve never been to or set foot on. So Antarctica will be the most unique. I just hope I don’t get passed by a penguin or two.”

Balester, an avid runner and advocate for local nonprofits, will run in support of Al & Friends, a nonprofit that has served close to 60,000 Sunday morning breakfasts to vulnerable populations on the Monterey Peninsula.

The planned route includes Antarctica, Cape Town in South Africa, Perth in Australia, Istanbul in Turkey which has an Asian and European side, Cartagena in Colombia, and finally Miami, covering a total of 183.4 miles.

The race is organized by Ice Cap Adventures, headed by a doctor specializing in endurance competitions.

