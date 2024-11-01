‘This was my whole life’: NorCal resident loses priceless belongings after U-Haul truck stolen

By Lee Anne Denyer

ANTELOPE, California (KCRA) — One of Antelope’s newest residents is now pleading for help from her community after someone stole the moving truck full of her belongings last weekend from outside of her new home.

“I had bins of photo albums. I had so many photo albums,” said April Suchecki Thursday. “This was my whole life.”

Suchecki said after getting a late start on the move from Sunnyvale to Antelope on Saturday, her family decided it would be best to start unloading the truck first thing Sunday morning. However, Suchecki said two popping noises woke her around 3:45 a.m., and she quickly realized the truck was gone.

“I heard something race off,” she said. “They just took the whole U-Haul truck and broke into it. It was locked.”

Among the photos, clothing, her grandkids’ toys and furniture, items were taken that have left her completely heartbroken. The ankle bracelets from the hospital when her children were born were inside a homemade jewelry box. Perhaps most upsetting, she said, are the urns.

“My grandfather passed a few years ago. I had his ashes and my two dogs’ ashes, and they’re gone,” she said, in tears. “To think about them just being thrown away or lost somewhere. All my photo albums. It’s just so hard.”

A Good Samaritan found the U-Haul on Charm Way Sunday evening, but it had been emptied.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the stolen truck was found in the 1800 Block just before 7 p.m. but said on Thursday that they did not have any additional information about the case or any information about a possible suspect.

A spokesperson for U-Haul also confirmed the theft, writing:

“We sympathize with any customer who is a victim of theft. When our customers are victimized by criminals, U-Haul is likewise victimized and shares in their frustration.”

The spokesperson went on to say they couldn’t comment further on any tracking capabilities on their trucks.

“The reason is simple: U-Haul has no desire to inform and embolden persons who intend to commit criminal acts and make them aware of methods and devices used to track equipment and assist law enforcement in their capture and prosecution,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to KCRA 3.

Multiple neighbors said Thursday they were shocked by what had happened and devastated for their new neighbor.

“We are with her,” said Carrie Seneschal. “(We’ll) support her in any way that we can help as a family.

Suchecki said she wished U-Haul had provided more education and resources for customers who would be parking their trucks overnight.

“I definitely would have done something different,” she said. “I would have been more worried. If anything, I would have just sat in the truck all night.”

Suchecki said her family has searched, so far unsuccessfully, for the family heirlooms. She is now offering a reward to anyone who finds the missing urns or family photo albums.

“I feel like I was erased as a person,” she said. “All my past, everything that I had in memory or that I was a part of is just gone. It’s gone. I don’t know where it is.”

U-Haul provided the guidance below to its customers:

Always park in well-lit areas and within view of security cameras. Do not leave keys in the truck where others can access them. Lock the doors to the truck cab and place secure locks on the rear cargo doors of your truck and/or trailer. U-Haul sells these locks at all of its stores. Place secure locks on the chains connecting your personal vehicle or moving truck to your trailer so the chains cannot be easily disconnected. U-Haul sells these locks at all of its stores. Back up your moving truck or trailer to a garage, wall or other solid barrier so that possessions cannot be unloaded without the equipment being moved. Avoid leaving your moving truck or trailer parked and unattended in areas of town where crime is prevalent. Avoid loading your possessions into your truck or trailer and leaving it parked and unattended at any time, particularly overnight, if this can be helped. Do not lend the equipment to anyone who is not an authorized driver on the contract or provide the keys to someone you do not know. Precisely follow the U-Haul instructions for equipment pick-up and return.

