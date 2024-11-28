Christmas tree growers deal with effects of ongoing drought on trees

By Peter Eliopoulos

Click here for updates on this story

STOW, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Despite the recent rain across much of Massachusetts, the state remains very dry. The ongoing drought, which has affected most of the state for the past month, has resulted in many Christmas trees becoming dehydrated.

Younger Christmas trees are particularly at risk as they may be lacking enough water to grow to their full potential.

However, Christmas tree growers said that when people buy a tree this year, there are certain methods they can use to rehydrate the tree after bringing it home.

Mark Harnett, owner of Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm in Stow, said the farm won’t end up selling close to half of its trees this year and will end up losing more down the road.

“This is a concolor we planted this spring, and you can see how yellowed [it is]. This is just cooked from the drought,” Harnett said, pointing to a growing Christmas tree.

“It didn’t affect the growth of the trees, but since September, when we didn’t have any rain, the trees are certainly starting to dry out.”

Harnett’s advice for everyone rehydrating a tree is to put it in a bucket of hot water before setting it up and before placing it in the stand for the first time.

“It will help get the tree up to room temperature, which will help the tree start to draw up the water.”

Those who cut down their own Christmas trees from the farm will be on the lookout for dried-out trees this year.

“As we were walking through, I saw the ones that had the dead pine needles on the inside of them, and I was trying to steer clear of those ones,” Jonathan Marconi said, who cut down a tree.

Many families are opting to buy the pre-cut trees that are shipped in from New Hampshire and Canada, where the drought wasn’t as bad.

However, the Marconis were still able to cut their own and are optimistic that it will make it.

“I want it to last until Christmas and have the full tree effect instead of having pine needles on the floor, and that’s our Christmas tree Christmas morning,” Marconi said.

The other advice Harnett is giving to those looking to buy a Christmas tree is to make sure that it is not kept in the house next to a forced hot air vent or a radiator, as that will dry it out really quickly.

Harnett also said to make sure to give the Christmas tree water twice a day, as needed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.