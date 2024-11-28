Durham man charged with cyberstalking LGBTQ+ community

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — A Durham man has been charged with cyberstalking members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 38-year-old David Winters with cyberstalking five victims.

One of the charges claims the harassment began in 2016 and continued through this year.

The indictment further claims that Winters targeted the victims due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

If convicted, he faces 25 years behind bars.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.