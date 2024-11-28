Mammoth Mountain ski resort expecting busy holiday after snowiest November in 14 years

By Web Staff

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, California (KABC) — It’s going to be a white Thanksgiving at Mammoth Mountain.

On Wednesday the resort reported another six inches of fresh powder — totaling at least 65 inches of snow already this season.

The slopes are also expected to be busy as forecasters anticipate clear weather for the next several days.

It’s the snowiest November the resort has seen in 14 years.

