Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness

VICTORIA (CTV Network) — A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.

Sam Benastick was found Tuesday by two men heading to work near the remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John, according to a statement from the Northern Rockies RCMP detachment.

The workers took the missing hiker to the hospital, where police confirmed his identity as Benastick, who had set out on a solo camping trip in the park on Oct. 7.

Described as an avid outdoorsman, Benastick was due to return from the 10-day trip on Oct. 17, but when he failed to arrive home, his family reported his disappearance to police. Benastick told his rescuers he stayed in his car for “a couple days” before walking to a mountainside creek where he camped out for approximately 10 to 15 days, the RCMP said.

He later moved down the valley and built a camp and shelter in a dry creek bed, before eventually finding his way to the Redfern Lake Trail where he flagged down the two men who recognized him as the missing hiker and drove him to safety, according to police.

“Finding Sam alive is the absolute best outcome,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in the statement.

“After all the time he was missing, it was feared that this was would not be the outcome.”

Following his disappearance, investigators said the missing man was believed to be carrying a tarp, a black Osprey backpack and other supplies when he set out on the excursion.

Police later said he was believed to be using a Honda dirt bike in the park when he disappeared.

Search and rescue personnel and police dogs were called in to assist with the search effort but no sign of the missing man had been discovered.

“The time, effort and resources put in to locate Sam from the time of notification he was missing was beyond measure,” the RCMP statement said. “We are thankful for the great outcome.”

Temperatures in the region have recently fallen below -20 C with accumulating snow, according to weather data from Environment Canada.

Redfern-Keily Provincial Park contains some of the most scenic and rugged landscapes in the northern Rocky Mountains, marked by distinctive glaciers, alpine tundra and abundant wildlife, according to BC Parks.

