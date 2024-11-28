More than 2.2 million North Carolinians to travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices drop

By Neydja Petithomme

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 2.2 million North Carolinians are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving and with nearly 44,000 more travelers than 2023, according to AAA, that’s an all-time high for Thanksgiving.

Gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023.

As of Wednesday, November 27, North Carolina drivers are finding an average price of $2.90, just under $3.00.

The national average on Thanksgiving Day in 2023 was $3.26. In North Carolina, the average was $3.06.

James Hardy, cashier at Citi Stop in Asheville is preparing for an influx of drivers.

“We looked into staffing, and we have got enough staff to cover everything, so that everyone will be happy and efficient,” Hardy said. “We just got our tanks filled up to make sure that they we’re all as fresh as could be.”

These record-setting traveler numbers are being driven by economic growth, declining inflation, and strong income gains, which is expected to boost consumer spending by 4.6% compared to this time last year, according to AAA.

According toINRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, here are the best and worst times to drive:

The worst times to travel by car over Thanksgiving are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day, when interstates and highways are typically clear.

Drivers returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning, and those coming back on Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.