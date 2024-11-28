Northern lights forecast to be visible in much of Canada this weekend

By Dorcas Marfo, CTVNews.ca Journalist

TORONTO (CTV Network) — The northern lights could be visible for residents in northern and upper Midwest states in the U.S. as early as Thursday, including some Canadian provinces.

According to the space weather forecast from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday. A geomagnetic storm can occur when an eruption of solar material, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), arrives at Earth, the NOAA said. The NOAA classified the geomagnetic storm as minor for Thursday and moderate for Friday.

A geomagnetic storm can cause auroras borealis, also known as northern lights, typically seen at lower latitudes than normal.

The aurora borealis may be visible in U.S. states from New York to Idaho, NOAA said.

Canadians across the country, including in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, may get a glimpse, as those provinces border those states.

In early October, residents across provinces including Manitoba(opens in a new tab) and northern Ontario(opens in a new tab) got a spectacular light show with vivid northern lights showering the skies for several days.

