San Jose teacher thankful to be alive after being shot in Santa Cruz in alleged gang dispute

SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — This holiday season, a San Jose teacher has much to be thankful for after surviving a purported gang-related shooting that left him with a bullet lodged near his spine.

On the evening of Nov. 15, Richard Brookes was celebrating a friend’s birthday with his surfing buddies at the Parish Publick House in Santa Cruz.

“We were eating outside, and I was talking to our friends about how we have to enjoy every moment of life,” Brookes said. “Right after we said that, I felt an excruciating pain in my back and had no idea what was going on.”

The celebration turned chaotic just after 8 p.m.

“There were sparks, like fireworks–it was like a movie,” Brookes said.

In the chaos, Brookes realized his childhood friend, Merrill, whom he hadn’t seen in 20 years, had been shot. While tending to Merrill, Brookes discovered he had been shot as well.

“The bullet went toward the right side of my spine. It just missed all the nerves,” he said. Doctors initially feared he might face paralysis.

Arrests Made in Gang-Related Shooting

A week after the shooting, Santa Cruz police arrested a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old in connection with what they called a gang-related dispute.

“I didn’t feel any sense of vengeance or wanting to punish,” Brookes said. “I just felt really concerned that there were dangerous people in the community who needed to be taken off the streets until things got better for them.”

A Mindset of Gratitude

While the bullet remains lodged in Brookes’ body, potentially requiring another surgery. He and his wife, Elizabeth–a hospice nurse–remain focused on gratitude.

“We try to look forward to the days that we have and the time we have, not the time we’ve lost,” Elizabeth said. “I remind everyone to live every day–not because you’re dying, but because you’re alive.”

Brookes credits his students, whom he teaches in a San Jose special education program, with giving him strength during his recovery.

“I wish all the kids out there enjoy their moments with their families,” he said. “Do the right things to make yourselves feel good about who you are, and you’re going to be okay.”

Looking Ahead

Despite his injuries, Brookes remains optimistic.

“When I think about the pain and hardships, I just remember I can wiggle my fingers and toes and be here with my wife and daughter,” he said. “My doctors say if things go well, I could surf again.”

As Brookes continues his recovery, he serves as a reminder of resilience and the importance of gratitude this holiday season.

Elizabeth has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

