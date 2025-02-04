Bibb Co. man facing multiple felonies, charged with kidnapping wife, attacking and leaving friend for dead

By Riley Conlon

BESSEMER, Alabama (WVTM) — A Bibb County man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly kidnapped his wife and left her friend for dead after violently beating him inside of his own camper.

Jimmy Boothe, 42, of West Blocton, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Saturday, according to arrest records.

Court records filed last week allege that on Jan. 28, Boothe forcibly entered the camper of Tommy Ward in Bessemer, struck him repeatedly with a blunt object and cut him with a knife before binding his hands and feet.

Boothe then chained and padlocked the camper door from the outside to keep Ward from interfering while he kidnapped his own wife, Jessica Carrell.

Records further state that Carrell, who was also at the camper at the time of the attack, was forcibly removed, threatened with “harm or death,” and taken in a vehicle, preventing her from seeking help for Ward, who is described as her “friend.”

Boothe and Carrell were later found by Bessemer police in the Woodstock area asleep in a vehicle “and safe.”

He is charged with the attempted murder and kidnapping of Ward, as well as the kidnapping of Carrell. He faces two additional charges of burglary and domestic violence.

