Chewy giving away thousands of free pet treats if Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

By Alexandra Simon

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Animal lovers just got another reason to root for the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chewy, the online retailer and pharmacy that sells pet food and accessories, said on social media that the company will give away 59,000 dog, cat and bird treats if the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We don’t play favorites, but a win for an animal team is a win for pets everywhere,” Chewy said.

If the Birds win in their championship rematch with the Chiefs, Chewy says the free treats can be redeemed by all customers, not just Philly fans.

In a press release, Chewy said it would post a promo code on its Instagram story after the game that would be valid for one week or while supplies last. The code can be redeemed for select treats, and in an X post, Chewy also said customers could use the special promo code to place a donation order for the rescue or shelter of their choice.

Regardless of who wins in New Orleans this week, Chewy said it will donate 59,000 pounds of food to the Pennsylvania SPCA and the KC Pet Project, “two amazing organizations that help animals in need.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.