Courtroom brawl: murder suspect attacked by victim’s family

By Corey Howard

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 420 of the second district court, Alexander Ortiz stood before a judge accused of murdering Alianna Farfan.

Then, all of a sudden, police say Carlos Lucero, Farfan’s uncle, leapt over the courtroom gate and began to punch Ortiz.

Ortiz and the officer beside him fell to the ground, and then police say a second man named Pete Ysasi joined the brawl.

According to police, Joeray Ortiz, Ortiz’s father, joined the scrum to defend his son. Joeray began punching Lucero and Ysasi.

The melee goes on for about a minute, with more people rushing in. Eventually, deputies restore order by handcuffing Lucero, Ysasi, and Joeray. At the same time, Ortiz is taken out of the courtroom.

Lucero and Ysasi were both charged with felonies, which included battery upon a peace officer and assault on a jail. According to the criminal complaint, Lucero explained why he did it, saying “he killed my niece like a coward” and “it was worth every moment.”

Meanwhile, Joeray told officers he was trying to “break up the fight.”

