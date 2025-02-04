Family honors 13-year-old daughter who saved five lives through organ donation

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI (WFOR) — A year after 13-year-old Symaria Glenn died from a sudden brain bleed, her family returned to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to honor her memory, remembering her as a “ball of joy and a ball of light.”

Her mother, Dhima Martin and relatives spent the day making bracelets for children, an activity Symaria loved. “My bracelet today is going to say ‘shine’ because her light shines,” Martin said. “She’s made me the mom I am.”

When Symaria passed away, her family and hospital staff took an emotional walk with her through the hospital to the operating room, where she became an organ donor. She saved five lives by donating six organs, including one to her own father, Shawn Glenn, who needed a kidney.

“She just always wanted to give and we knew, like, if she was gonna save somebody’s life, she would have wanted that,” Glenn said.

He was unable to attend Monday’s tribute at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital because he was undergoing an unrelated surgery, but he carries a part of his daughter with him every day.

“A piece of your child left in you is, you know, it’s great, but the cost of it—the child’s not here,” he said.

Seeking comfort in his faith, Glenn recalled a conversation with his preacher. “I asked, ‘Why? Why put her on this earth for 13 years and take her away?'” The response: “God put her here just long enough for you to enjoy her, but her mission was to save your life.”

Symaria, who once dreamed of becoming an entertainer, is now known for something even greater—giving the gift of life.

“Her work was done, her journey was done, she did well in her life, but she gets to continue on and save others so that they can continue on and be a vessel, be a light in this world,” Martin said.

For more information on organ donation, visit Donate Life Florida.

