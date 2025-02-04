Farmers, maple makers, others react to the potential of tariffs

By Stephen Biddix

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — At the 11th hour Monday evening, it was announced that the tariffs that were set to hit Canadian goods were delayed after Mexico’s also were earlier in the day.

Still, throughout Monday people across Vermont gave their thoughts on the prospect of the tariffs and expressed concern.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch, a heavy critic of the tariffs, said he believes they will ultimately hurt Vermonters.

“They are really bad. It’s going to hurt our economy. Estimates are these could cost the average Vermont family about $1,200 a year,” he said.

Peter Matthews, a professor at Middlebury College, said energy costs should be one of the biggest concerns, as the threat of tariffs still looms.

“Green Mountain Power relies on imported energy from the province of Quebec for a substantial part of its portfolio. A 10% tariff even on that means that GMP has to pay 10% more to its imports of energy, and it would be astonishing if not some or all of that was passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices,” he said. Vermont’s farming industry said they rely on Canada for grain, seed and other items and were concerned at the prospects of tariffs.

“My immediate concern was grain prices, a lot of the grain comes out of Canada. Fortunately, we’ve locked our prices in for the next year, but our carton and paper products will be increased,” said Jackie Devoid of Maple Meadow Farm.

Maple product distributors were also worried because it would be more expensive to get their equipment.

“The vast majority of large maple equipment, evaporators and similar, come out of four large equipment manufacturers who all have their home basis in… you guessed it, Canada,” said Allison Hope, the Executive Director of the Vermont Maple Sugars Association.

