Firefighters rescued people trapped in burning abandoned gas station

By Jennifer McRae

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning abandoned gas station to rescue several people trapped inside. The fire was burning in the abandoned building in Lakewood where possibly two dozen people were living.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, several 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from the building at Alameda and Harlan.

Crews rescued those still trapped inside and one person was rushed to the hospital.

What caused the fire is being investigated. Crews said damage from the fire was extensive.

There were tents and burned mattresses, along with other personal items, discovered inside the building.

