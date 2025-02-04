Senator Borris L. Miles: A Fierce Advocate for Texas Senate District 13

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

February 4, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas State Senator Borris L. Miles is more than just a lawmaker—he’s a fighter, a protector, and a relentless voice for the nearly one million residents of Senate District 13 (SD13). From the historic Third Ward and Sunnyside to North Harris County and Fort Bend, Miles stands as a bulwark against policies that threaten the well-being of the diverse communities he represents. And make no mistake—he’s not backing down.

The Weight of Leadership in the Texas Senate “I love this community, and I work hard to ensure that the decisions made in Austin serve the people of SD13,” says Miles, one of only two Black Texas State Senators in a legislative body of 31. Given that State Senators represent larger constituencies than Texas House members and even U.S. Representatives, the weight of this responsibility is something Miles takes personally. His district’s demographics reflect the rich cultural fabric of Houston: • 40.3% Black • 39.3% Latino • 11% Caucasian • 10% Asian For Miles, that means crafting policies that uplift every resident—not just those favored by the political establishment.

Public Education Under Siege: Fighting for Schools, Not Vouchers Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick have put so-called “school choice” at the top of their legislative priorities. Miles, however, sees it for what it truly is: a direct attack on public education. “I call their priority private school choice. Public schools should be our priority,” he asserts. As a product of Texas public schools, a graduate of a state university, and a former Houston ISD officer, Miles knows firsthand how crucial public education is for economic mobility—especially for historically underserved communities. “I built my businesses with Houston ISD. I know vouchers will take away from our public schools. Public education must remain the pathway to a better life for all,” he insists.

Defending Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) from Political Attacks It’s not just education that’s under threat—so is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The latest rhetoric from Abbott and state conservatives suggests that they’re not just looking to undermine DEI initiatives—they’re actively working to erase them. “It starts with dismissing holidays like MLK Day, Holocaust Remembrance, Black History, and Pride Month. But it doesn’t stop there. It goes deeper—into cutting opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and minority-owned firms across Houston,” warns Miles.

A Champion for Environmental Justice Beyond policy fights in Austin, Miles remains deeply engaged in local issues, particularly environmental justice. From chemical plant pollution to concrete batch plants infringing on residential neighborhoods, SD13 has seen its share of environmental hazards—and Miles has been on the frontlines addressing them. “I answer my constituents’ calls. I listen to their concerns. My number one priority has always been serving the people,” he emphasizes.

The Bottom Line As Texas heads into another contentious legislative session, Senator Borris L. Miles continues to stand firm, fearless, and unwavering in his commitment to protecting public education, defending DEI, and fighting for environmental justice in Senate District 13. And in the face of political pushback, he has one simple message for his constituents: “I was born and raised in this district. My children, Faith and Justice, were raised here. I fought to represent you then, and I’ll fight for you now.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611