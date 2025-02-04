Woman arrested for throwing condiments and running over ex-boyfriend with Range Rover

By Madison Adams

Click here for updates on this story

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WZVN) — A Punta Gorda woman threw ketchup, mustard, and eggs at her ex-boyfriend’s car and then hit him with her Range Rover.

Yoshabelle Edouard, 19, was arrested Friday after the incident in the parking lot at Hampton Point Apartments on Luther Road.

Edouard allegedly threw eggs at her ex-boyfriend’s car before escalating the situation, then doused the vehicle with ketchup and mustard.

Moments later, deputies said the suspect came speeding around a corner in her Range Rover and struck the victim with her vehicle.

Deputies said the victim’s body was struck by the SUV, slamming him into the windshield and shattering the glass. He was then flung off the hood and onto the pavement.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Edouard intentionally ran over her ex, and she has been arrested and charged with bodily harm.

Edouard has since been released from jail after posting bond. Meanwhile, the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further care.

The victim is now out of the hospital but is suffering from several fractures.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.