Man charged with throwing puppy out of vehicle appeals guilty verdict

Published 8:45 AM

By WLOS Staff

    SWAIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Swain County man was found guilty of charges after a puppy was thrown out of a vehicle window in 2023.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in September 2023 in front of the P.A.W.S. Animal Shelter.

David George Jr. was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor animal cruelty on Feb. 3, 2025.

He was released on bond while he appeals the decision.

The dog, named Apollo, survived the incident.

