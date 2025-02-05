Man stabs woman, kills himself at Miami International Mall, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado, Larry Seward

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man stabbed a woman and then fatally shot himself inside Miami International Mall on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident, which police described as a domestic violence case, occurred around 4 p.m. in a food court vendor’s kitchen area.

According to investigators, the business owner got into an argument with the woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship with.

During the altercation, he stabbed her multiple times before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, was taken to a hospital in Kendall in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez assured the public that the situation was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the mall or surrounding area.

