Philadelphia school launches fundraiser for 10-year-old hero injured in plane crash

By Dan Snyder, Will Kenworthy

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — It was a normal Friday night at Soans Christian Academy in Northeast Philadelphia. As the day was winding down, 10-year-old Andre Howard III’s dad arrived to pick him up.

“It’s crazy how you say goodbye to one person and then finding out the next day you don’t know if you’re going to say hello again,” Tatiana Rodriguez said.

But no one in the building could have imagined what was in store for Andre and his family in just the next few minutes.

“Dad picked him up from aftercare at about 5:45, and that was their first stop,” Kristen Domico said.

About 20 minutes later, Andre and his family would be involved in the deadly medical jet plane crash near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. According to reports, Andre covered up his sister to protect her but was seriously injured by falling debris.

His act of heroism has shined a bright light during this unthinkable tragedy. But it’s an act that didn’t surprise anyone at Soans.

“His dad calls him a superhero. He is,” Domico said. “He takes care of his siblings. He’s always caring for his friends.”

Leaders at Soans say Andre and his siblings have all attended the academy since preschool, with Andre now joining them for after-school activities. They described him as a bright, energetic and caring kid as they showed CBS News Philadelphia photos of the boy gathered over the years.

During that time, the staff at Soans and the family grew close, and they stayed in touch with family members to get updates on Andre’s progress.

“He’s trying to talk. He’s out of ICU,” Rodriguez said. “So, oh my goodness, it’s just amazing news.”

But for Rodriguez, the reality of the situation hit this week. Rodriguez, who says she has seen Andre grow up through the years, also doubles as a bus driver and recalled picking up Andre from Tacony frequently.

“Yesterday was the first day that I went over there, and not seeing him coming inside the bus was a very emotional moment,” Rodriguez said.

Staff at the academy say that since Friday’s tragic incident, they’ve heard from many parents looking to help however they can. Now, the school is launching a fundraiser to support their hometown hero.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s blood or not blood,” Rodriguez said. “It will always be so hard because it’s part of your family.”

The school is accepting everything from gift cards to monetary donations that can be brought to the academy. They say everything donated will be given directly to the family.

As Andre continues his journey to recovery, there is one message the staff at Soans wants him to hear.

“You inspired so many people, and I just want to tell you I love you,” Rodriguez said.

