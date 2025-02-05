Police investigating car stolen by tow truck

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee man was left without one of his two cars on Monday after he discovered that his car had been stolen by a tow truck in the middle of the afternoon on Monday.

His home camera system caught the moment on video as the unmarked white tow truck drove up to his white 2016 Nissan Altima, hooked up to the sedan and drove off.

Skeptical by the unmarked truck with no phone number painted on to call, the victim, who wishes to only use his first name Michael, called the Milwaukee Police Department to inquire if it had potentially been stolen.

That wasn’t before he had already called his bank to ensure that it wasn’t repossessed.

Milwaukee police told WISN 12 News Tuesday that they were investigating the incident as a motor vehicle theft.

“The suspect intentionally stole the victim’s vehicle by use of a tow truck,” Milwaukee police said in a written statement.

“Am I frustrated? Yeah, I am frustrated,” Michael said outside his east side neighborhood home on Tuesday

Michael added that getting ticketed or towed for parking on the street in the east side neighborhood is no surprise, but when he tried calling the east side tow lot and they did not find his vehicle he decided to take a look at his home camera system.

Michael said that the system had only been set up a few days ago due to neighbors letting their dogs use his lawn to “go number two”

“I would appreciate it if you cleaned up after yourself but thank you for being rude enough that I had to put a camera up,” Michael said in an interview with WISN 12 News.

Michael said he posted the video on Facebook and started getting some comments from other people in the community who had their car stolen by what Michael calls the “mystery white tow truck.”

Milwaukee police said they are actively investigating the incident but had not heard of any other reports related to this specific tow truck.

Milwaukee’s police’s crime maps and statistics page shows motor vehicle thefts having gone up by 40% this year compared to this time last year.

Michael, nonetheless, is keeping a [positive attitude with the hope that he will soon get his car back.

“Everything that is in my control is already in my control,” Michael said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

