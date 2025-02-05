University of the Pacific becomes first in nation to offer 4-year music therapy degree

By Hunter Sowards

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — Music is often considered the universal language, and at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, it’s also a method of healing.

After 85 years of offering the course, the University of the Pacific is now the first college in the nation to offer a four-year degree versus five. This lowers the barriers for more students to pursue this unique degree without worrying about paying for an extra year of classes or internships.

Program Director and Professor, Dr. Eric Waldon is a graduate of the program he now oversees.

“So, we worked on condensing some of those courses, eliminating some of the other ones, leaving enough space so that a student could actually use their entire last year for their internship,” Waldon said it is a great way to ensure more students can enroll and graduate.

In order to appreciate the changes being made on campus, it’s important to understand how music therapy is making a difference in the lives of a wide variety of patients — such as people diagnosed from Alzheimer’s to Parkinson’s.

“To alleviate things like pain or help with rehabilitation, sometimes it’s easier for people to communicate musically, than with words,” Waldon said.

A dedicated music therapy room inside Sutter Children’s Center in Sacramento is known as Sophie’s Place. It’s where patients like one-year-old Jesse Lee get to step inside and forget what they’re enduring in the rooms of their hospital. Jesse’s mother Anna says music therapy has made a significant difference in Jesse’s treatment.

“It’s overwhelming, just getting to see him be himself, outside of his hospital room even when they come up to his room to play with him its very special,” Lee said.

Jesse is battling leukemia, diagnosed in August of 2023. His music therapist today, Brooke Osborne calls each time she gets to work with him, a blessing.

“He’s a fighter, through and through. I’ll be the first one to say it, it’s been a blessing getting to work with him,” Osborne said. “Just to see the joy in his eyes and get to support that through music, what we get to do through music is just phenomenal.”

Osborne says music therapy for patients like Jesse can become an emotional lifeline, giving them the opportunity to express themselves and have an outlet to direct their emotions. It’s what students inside music therapy classes at UOP are learning, especially knowing the significant impact it can have on the well-being of a patient.

Studies show musical intervention has profound impacts on the brain. For example, it can evoke memories for Alzheimer’s patients, it can improve voice and volume quality for someone suffering from Parkinson’s, and it can even help someone relearn to walk. The beat and tempo of music can also help someone recovering from nerve damage.

“Maybe one of their things they are working on is gait. Use things like tempo or speed to retrain walking so they can rehabilitate again,” Waldon said.

For senior Hasina Torres, she quickly learned when pursuing a degree in music therapy, every day is going to look different. Using her gift of music and being able to meet a patient’s changing needs is one of the reasons she chose this as a degree.

“It’s just so special to be a part of this, being able to know what to do clinically and provide that to the patient is beyond words, you just feel so helpful in that moment,” Torres said. She added she’s so excited for the students who will be able to now pursue the degree in four years instead of five.

“It’s going to create so many more opportunities for people coming into the program,” Torres said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.